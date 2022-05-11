Paris – With his hand pushed firmly into his cheek and his eyes fixed on the table, Garry Kasparov shot a final dark glance at the chessboard before storming out of the room: The king of chess had just been beaten by a computer.
May 11, 1997, was a watershed for the relationship between man and machine, when the artificial intelligence supercomputer Deep Blue finally achieved what developers had been promising for decades.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.