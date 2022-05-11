  • Panasonic is reporting a robust demand for batteries from Tesla. | REUTERS
Panasonic Holdings Corp. is being asked by Tesla Inc. to speed up development of its next-generation 4680 batteries, said Hirokazu Umeda, chief financial officer.

Anticipation had been building for the Japanese company to unveil plans to construct a new battery factory in the United States, but instead the CFO spoke at a post-results briefing about ongoing robust demand for batteries, including the 2170 cells it supplies for Tesla’s electric vehicles.

