Twice daily, Yuliya Day reaches out by phone from Los Angeles to see how her mother and aunt are doing in the attic they’ve rented in Warsaw. The sisters, 68 and 70 years old, crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border with two cats and a few belongings after fleeing Kharkiv.

Between calls, Day resumes her monthslong effort to bring her mom and aunt out of Europe and into the United States. The 42-year-old special needs instructor is among six Ukrainian Americans who spoke about navigating any route they can find through what they described as the difficult and confusing legal process of bringing in loved ones fleeing war.