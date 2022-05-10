Tokyo reported 4,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 1,100 from a week before — marking the fourth consecutive day that the capital saw a week-on-week rise.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 3,426, compared with 3,891.3 a week before.
