  • Tokyo reported 4,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
    Tokyo reported 4,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

  • staff report, Jiji, BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 4,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 1,100 from a week before — marking the fourth consecutive day that the capital saw a week-on-week rise.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 3,426, compared with 3,891.3 a week before.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,