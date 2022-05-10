  • Microsoft's HoloLens project aims to develop a 'heads-up display' for U.S. ground forces, similar to those for fighter pilots. | REUTERS
    Microsoft's HoloLens project aims to develop a "heads-up display” for U.S. ground forces, similar to those for fighter pilots. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Microsoft Corp. has an initial $1.3 billion at stake in a test beginning later this month on whether its HoloLens augmented-reality goggles can be turned into an effective combat system for the U.S. Army.

The monthlong test from May 23 to June 17 will be evaluated by the Pentagon’s testing office to determine whether the headset is ready for full production and initial deployment.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,