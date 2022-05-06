Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, during his upcoming visit to South Korea, is planning to hold talks with the country’s incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, informed sources said Friday.

The Foreign Ministry announced the same day that Hayashi will visit South Korea as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for two days from Monday to attend Yoon’s inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

Hayashi and Yoon are expected to confirm both sides’ plans for improving frayed Japan-South Korea ties.

The top Japanese diplomat is also likely to meet with Park Jin, Yoon’s nominee for foreign minister, and other senior officials of the Yoon administration.

The two sides are expected to agree to boost cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington over North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, as well as its abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

At a news conference Friday, Hayashi said the Japan-South Korea relationship is in “a very serious situation,” referring to the bilateral issues of wartime labor and “comfort women,” a euphemism for women who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

“We cannot leave it as it is,” he added.

While noting Japan’s position of demanding South Korea take concrete action to resolve the issues, he said, “We’ll closely communicate with Yoon and other officials of the new administration.”

With Yoon showing his eagerness to improve the bilateral ties, there were hopes on his side that Kishida would attend his inauguration ceremony.

However, the prime minister apparently judged that he cannot do so unless Seoul takes action on the pending bilateral issues.