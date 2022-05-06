For Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Golden Week tour of Southeast Asia and Europe served as an opportunity for the former foreign minister to highlight his diplomatic skills ahead of this summer’s Upper House election.

While focusing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the tour, Kishida appears to have kept the looming poll in mind, with the election marking a watershed moment for his administration.

Aides accompanying Kishida on his trip believe that he has achieved some diplomatic successes, but with the vote on the near horizon, Kishida won’t have time to relax after returning home Friday.

“Invest in Kishida,” he said in his speech in the City of London financial center Thursday, his final day of the tour, which also took him to Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Italy.

After underscoring his signature policy of seeking a “new form of capitalism,” Kishida noted that when he returns to Japan, there will be fewer than 50 days until the official start of the Upper House election campaign, this summer’s decisive political battle.

In the speech, Kishida also stressed his determination to achieve an election victory for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, less than two months after their meeting in Brussels in late March. A major purpose of his visit to Britain was to deliver the speech in the country’s financial center, according to a source close to him.

The “invest in Kishida” phrase appeared to echo former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “buy my Abenomics” statement to Wall Street in 2013 as he pitched his signature economic policy mix.

“The new form of capitalism is misunderstood,” a source close to Kishida said of his signature policy. “We aim to improve its reputation, starting abroad.”

Kishida tried to impress the public with his diplomatic skills during his talks with leaders of other countries.

He elicited a promise to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from Pham Minh Chinh, the prime minister of Vietnam, which has close ties with Russia, lauding that as a “major step forward.”

Japan and Britain reached a broad agreement on a reciprocal access pact that will serve as a legal basis for reciprocal visits by Self-Defense Forces and British military personnel.

“I’ve achieved solid results,” Kishida stressed at a news conference Thursday as he concluded the five-country tour.

From Monday, Kishida is likely to step up preparations for the Upper House election, widely expected to take place July 10. But pundits foresee a tough road ahead for the prime minister.

Next month, Kishida is expected to announce his vision and plans for realizing his proposed new form of capitalism so the policy can feature in the LDP’s Upper House campaign pledges.

Later this month, parliamentary discussions will begin on a planned fiscal 2022 supplementary budget to finance an emergency economic package.

An extra budget enacted before a national election has been a jinx to the LDP in the past, which has tended to face election headwinds under such circumstances, political observers said.

With opposition parties ready to grill the Kishida administration during deliberations over the extra budget, it is uncertain whether he will be able to maintain relatively high public support for his Cabinet.

On the diplomatic front, a summit of “the Quad” framework of Japan, the United States, Australia and India is set to take place in Tokyo later this month.

India’s recent refusal to allow Self-Defense Forces aircraft to stop in the country to pick up aid supplies for Ukrainians highlighted a gap between India and the other three Quad members in their stances on Russia.

Convincing India to take a stance on the Ukraine war similar to that of its Quad partners would be a tall order for Kishida.

Another concern is the coronavirus situation in Japan.

With more people traveling during the Golden Week period compared to previous holiday periods during the pandemic, one government source said they are bracing for a rebound in new infections, saying that “an infection explosion could occur anytime.”

Any resurgence of the virus could harm the prime minister in the weeks leading up to the election.