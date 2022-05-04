South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to appoint Yun Duk-min, a former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy who is known for his knowledge of Japan, as the next ambassador to the country, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

The 62-year-old obtained a doctoral degree at Tokyo’s Keio University and is proficient in Japanese. He is also an expert on diplomatic and security affairs, including North Korea.

Yoon, a conservative, is set to take office on Tuesday. He has expressed willingness to improve ties with Japan, which have soured under the current progressive government over issues stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Since joining Yoon’s presidential campaign, Yun served as an adviser on diplomatic affairs. In late April, he visited Japan as part of a delegation sent by the president-elect and held talks with Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Park Cheol-hee, a professor at Seoul National University’s Graduate School of International Studies, had also been floated as a possible nominee for the ambassadorship. Fluent in Japanese, he was also part of the Yoon delegation to Japan.

In an interview in February, Yun said Yoon has a “very strong conviction” that South Korea-Japan relations should be improved. He said then that as China emerges and makes assertive moves, regional “stability and equilibrium” can be attained only through the normalization of bilateral ties.

A source on Yoon’s transition team touted Yun as a proper choice as ambassador to Japan because, in addition to having a deep understanding of Japan, he handled diplomatic and security policy coordination in the Yoon camp.

For the next ambassador to the United States, Yoon is said to have largely settled on Cho Tae-yong, a member of the National Assembly who served as first vice foreign minister under the previous conservative government led by President Park Geun-hye.