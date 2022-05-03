Toilets at Oze National Park, which straddles the four prefectures of Fukushima, Tochigi, Gunma and Niigata, are in danger of disappearing due to a lack of donations from park visitors collected as upkeep expenses.

In hopes of resolving this crisis, the Oze Preservation Foundation, which looks after the park, launched a project using the so-called nudge theory in fiscal 2021 through March.

The organization found that the amount of donations rose after it put up posters with photographs of people staring.

Many national parks and other facilities in nature conservation areas with a large number of visitors have to deal with the collection of donations from visitors to cover the costs of maintaining restrooms.

The nudge theory focuses on influencing behavior in a positive direction. As the word “nudge” suggests, the method encourages people to perform a particular action creatively and at a low cost.

As the Oze park does not have a sewage system, waste from toilets undergoes a drying treatment before being airlifted out of the park. The foundation spends about ¥10 million every year to maintain the restrooms.

The foundation placed boxes in front of restrooms, asking visitors to donate ¥100 each time they use the facilities. But only around 30% of the restroom users contributed.

In the project, conducted between September and October last year, the foundation set up posters with photos, such as of a child staring, at restroom entrances for a period of 20 days.

Like crime prevention stickers used in Japan featuring eyes with kumadori kabuki makeup, pictures of human eyes are thought to encourage people to respect rules.

For another 20 days, the foundation set up two donation boxes side by side — each with a different photograph of park scenery.

Visitors were asked to choose which of the two pictures they liked better and donate money into the corresponding box. The foundation expected that people would feel like donating for the fun of selecting.

In August last year, the average amount of donations per user came to ¥24.8.

The average rose by ¥10 from that level in the first 20 days of the project, while the amount dropped by ¥2.3 in the days featuring the voting method.

The project “led to a hypothesis that having visitors think they’re being watched is effective,” said Yusuke Tanaka, an executive of the foundation.

On the other hand, the scenery voting method may have caused users to feel less obligated to make payments, he added.

The foundation plans to continue the project this fiscal year to find a way to resolve the shortage of donations.