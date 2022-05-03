The United States has no plans to invite South Korea to join “the Quad” — a grouping that includes the U.S., Japan, India and Australia — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

“There are many ways that we engage with South Korea. It’s an incredibly important partnership, relationship. But the Quad will remain the Quad,” Psaki said during a press briefing.

The outgoing South Korean administration of President Moon Jae-in has been cautious about joining the Quad, which is widely seen as aiming to counter China’s growing influence in the region and elsewhere.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol told The Wall Street Journal last month that he does not expect Seoul to be invited to the Quad any time soon, but that if approached, his country “will positively review joining.”

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Asia later this month for the first time since taking office in 2021 for talks with allies in Japan and South Korea over China’s growing influence in the region and the latest threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

In Seoul, Biden will hold a meeting on May 21 with Yoon, a conservative political newcomer who was elected last month, the Yonhap news agency reported Thursday. Yoon is expect to take a harder line on North Korea than his progressive predecessor, outgoing President Moon-Jae-in.

In Tokyo, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida on May 23, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday. The Quad summit is set to take place the following day, Matsuno added.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes selfies with South Korean soldiers during his visit to U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on April 7. | U.S. FORCES KOREA / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

Biden is set to deliver an address on his administration’s Indo-Pacific policy centering on China during his visit, according to Japanese and U.S. government sources.

In the speech, to be given in South Korea, Biden is expected to call for unity among the United States and its allies and friends at a time when the international order is facing a tremendous challenge amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the sources said.

Ahead of Biden’s trip, the U.S. government is considering announcing a comprehensive strategy to deal with China, which continues to cooperate with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

China is also moving to increase its military influence in the Indo-Pacific region by, among other things, concluding a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Alarmed by China’s moves, the U.S. government is expected to show an even tougher stance against Beijing.

With North Korea accelerating its nuclear and missile development, Biden is expected to call on Japan and South Korea to improve their relations, which are said to be at the worst point since the end of World War II due mainly to wartime issues.

At the Quad summit, participants, including Kishida and Biden, are likely to discuss the strengthening of supply chains and other issues related to economic security, as well as measures to bolster the fights against COVID-19 and climate change.

Work is also underway to set up a meeting between Biden and Emperor Naruhito during the U.S. leader’s stay in Tokyo, sources said.