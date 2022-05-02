With cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse gaining attention as an alarming social problem, the Japanese government is working to crack down on and prevent such acts with legislative amendments.

The government has submitted a bill to revise Article 231 of the Penal Code and impose tougher penalties on such abuse to the ongoing session of parliament.

Under the article, a person who insults another individual in public is currently punished by detention of between one and 29 days or a fine of ¥1,000 yen or more but less than ¥10,000. The penalties are the lightest under the Penal Code and have not been revised since the law came into force during the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

The government was prodded into action by the suicide of reality show celebrity Hana Kimura, then 22, in May 2020 after she suffered online abuse. Kimura, a professional wrestler, starred in the popular reality television show “Terrace House,” and met with disparaging comments on social media after one episode of the show.

Two men faced summary indictments for posting comments such as “When are you going to die?” and “You are laying yourself open to ridicule by simply being alive.” They were hit with fines of ¥9,000.

The lenient punishments highlighted a drawback in Japan’s legal framework to tackle the growing seriousness of online abuse.

In fiscal 2020, the internal affairs ministry’s consultation center for harmful information received 5,407 requests for advice on online abuse, representing a fourfold surge over the decade and signaling the need for urgent response.

The amendment bill was drawn up in line with recommendations from the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the justice minister, in October last year.

Insults would be punished by imprisonment of not more than one year with or without labor, or a fine of up to ¥300,000. The proposed punishments took into account the penalties for defamation, which are set at imprisonment with or without labor for not more than three years, or a fine of up to ¥500,000.

For an incident to meet the definition of defamation, specific allegations must be made in public. In the sphere of social media, however, it is often difficult to determine whether allegations have been made, as comments are posted one after another in quick succession, so the crime of making an insult is easier to apply in many suspected cases of online abuse.

A senior official of the Justice Ministry said that “in the first place, there has been too much difference” between the penalties for the two crimes. One lawyer said, “A typical client is emotionally drained when simply learning of the current statutory penalties for insults.”

The amendments also call for extending the statute of limitations on prosecution from one year to three years. This is because it often takes time to identify the perpetrator if the social media operator is based overseas or the perpetrator is anonymous.

A legal measure to deal with online abuse has also been introduced in the area of civil affairs. A revised law to limit the liability of internet service providers was enacted in April last year to simplify the procedures for the disclosure of information to identify those who post anonymous comments.

Abuse victims currently need to go through at least two rounds of court proceedings to win such information disclosure. The new system, which will come into force by as early as the end of this year, will involve only one round, reducing the time taken to about six months.

The Safer Internet Association, which consists of information technology-related companies, launched an “abuse hotline” in June 2020 in the wake of Kimura’s death. Acting on reports from victims, the association urges content providers to delete defamatory posts. In 2021, the hotline received 2,859 consultation requests from 1,516 people.

An official of the association welcomes the proposed amendments to the Penal Code provision on insults, saying that they “may serve as a deterrent to perpetrators.” The official also stressed the need for “literacy education” relating to social media, where abuse can be committed easily.