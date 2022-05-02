Japan is arranging to send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to South Korea to attend President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration ceremony next week, government sources said Monday.

Seoul had hoped that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would attend the event on May 10, seeing it as a move that could help improve their countries’ soured relations, according to the sources.

Kishida met with a delegation sent to Japan by Yoon last week, with the two sides agreeing on the need to improve bilateral ties that have sunk to the lowest level in years over wartime issues.

Kishida’s meeting with the delegation signaled his willingness to restore strained ties to a “healthy” state, though Tokyo has not wavered in its stance that Seoul should follow through on bilateral agreements aimed at settling thorny issues dating back to Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Hopes are growing for a thaw in relations under Yoon, who is calling for a “future-oriented” approach to ties. His delegation handed a letter from the conservative president-elect to Kishida during last Tuesday’s courtesy call.

“Given that the rules-based international order is threatened, strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as Japan, the United States and South Korea is needed more than ever,” Kishida said, adding, “We have no time to spare in improving Japan-South Korea relations.”

His remarks came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, while Kishida and Yoon are also facing regional challenges including China’s growing assertiveness and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Kishida added, “We need to resolve issues lying between Japan and South Korea,” including wartime labor, which has been a major sticking point.

During the visit, the delegation also met with Hayashi, as well as Japan’s defense and industry ministers the previous day, during which they agreed to make efforts toward the improvement of bilateral ties.