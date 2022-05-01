For Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, 2022 is a landmark year, as the facility marked last month the 140th anniversary of its opening as the first zoo in Japan and will celebrate in October the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first giant pandas from China.

Ahead of the milestones, twin giant pandas were born at the zoo in Taito Ward last year, the first panda births there in four years, triggering excitement not only in the Ueno district but also across Japan.

The festive mood was soon dampened, however, by the coronavirus pandemic. Public viewing of the panda cubs was limited to just three days in January as part of precautionary steps implemented by the zoo, operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The campaign was restarted on a limited scale in late March.

On Oct. 28, 1972, Ueno Zoo celebrated the arrival of a pair of giant pandas, Kang Kang and his partner, Lan Lan, as a gift from China to commemorate the normalization of diplomatic relations between wartime adversaries Japan and China.

The Japanese public welcomed the animals enthusiastically. The annual number of visitors to the zoo, which stood at around 4 million before their arrival, soared to a record high of 7.64 million in fiscal 1974.

The popularity of the pair was such that when Lan Lan died in September 1979 after a battle with a disease, newspaper coverage for her was greater than that for prominent rakugo storyteller Sanyutei Ensho VI, who died around the same time.

But the number of visitors fell gradually in later years, partly because people started to have a wider variety of leisure options.

After the 2008 death of Ling Ling, a male, left Ueno Zoo with no pandas, the annual number of visitors slipped below 3 million for the first time in 60 years.

A sense of crisis prodded the local community to launch a campaign to bring a new panda to Ueno Zoo. After negotiations, the metropolitan government agreed to pay an annual fee of $950,000 to lease giant pandas from China.

In 2011, Ri Ri and his partner, Shin Shin, arrived at the zoo. After a female cub, Xiang Xiang, was born to the pair in 2017, the number of visitors to the zoo rebounded sharply again.

The birth of Xiang Xiang’s twin siblings — Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei — in June 2021 was a welcome distraction from pandemic news for the Ueno district. In normal times, the new arrivals would have been a big boost to local businesses, but the COVID-19 crisis has forced the zoo to operate on again, off again since 2020.

Public viewing of the twin panda cubs in January was expected to serve as a catalyst for public interest and local businesses. Due to the rapid spread of infections with the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus, however, the zoo had to limit the event to just three days for about 3,000 visitors with reservations.

“All related projects have been canceled, dashing hopes for significant economic impact,” Tadao Futatsugi, head of the Ueno tourist federation, said dejectedly.

Still, Futatsugi said, “Pandas are a symbol of Ueno, are newsworthy and give life to our community.” He added, “They will remain the linchpin (of the community). We simply can’t do without them.”

With Ueno Zoo discussing plans for anniversary year events, people in the local community and panda fans are anxiously waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to end.