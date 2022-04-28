Many of the medals created to mark Okinawa Prefecture’s 1972 return to Japan were not distributed to children as planned, reflecting the mixed feelings of local residents.

In April 1972, the government minted some 200,000 bronze medals with drawings of the country’s national flag and the Shureimon gate of Shuri Castle, a major tourist spot in Okinawa Prefecture. The message on the medals reads, “Congratulations on the return to the homeland.”

The commemorative medals were supposed to be handed to elementary and junior high school children, but many of them were left undistributed.

According to the secretariat of the prefectural board of education, some 2,000 commemorative medals were kept at education training facilities and elsewhere as of March 2014. The medals had been given as prizes for participation in recreational activities.

A facility in the city of Itoman had 80 medals enclosed in sheets as of March 22 this year.

The medals were “in a cardboard box passed on from someone who worked here before me,” a worker at the facility said. “I don’t know the details.”

Genpei Ishikawa, 85, former head of the Okinawa Teachers Union, who is familiar with the situation in 1972, said that many commemorative medals stayed untouched because local residents were not happy that Okinawa returned to Japan while still hosting many U.S. military bases.

In 1959, when Okinawa was under occupation by the U.S. military, a U.S. fighter jet crashed into an elementary school in the former city of Ishikawa, now the city of Uruma. Eighteen people including 12 children were killed.

People in the prefecture demanded its immediate full return to Japan without conditions. But an agreement on the Okinawa reversion between Japan and the United States stipulated that U.S. military bases would be maintained in Okinawa Prefecture even after the return.

Okinawa Prefecture returned to Japan, but U.S. bases remained unconsolidated and unchanged in size, Ishikawa stated, recalling that local residents were not in a congratulatory mood.

On April 25, 1972, the Okinawa Teachers Union decided not to distribute the commemorative medals. Also, many schools refused to accept medals or returned them.

Ishikawa remembers the first Okinawa Governor Chobyo Yara, whom he served as a secretary, saying that it was prefectural residents’ “duty to obtain the substance of Okinawa’s return.”

“We are trampled upon by mainland (Japan),” Ishikawa said. “We want every Japanese national to think about Okinawa, which bears its cross of U.S. military bases and national security.”