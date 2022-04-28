Tokyo confirmed 5,394 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 1,300 from the week before as a downtrend continues in major cities.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from the previous day to 13, while four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,050.6, compared with 5,905.1 a week earlier.

Japan confirmed 46,267 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, down around 1,600 from the week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 60 on Wednesday, including 16 in Osaka Prefecture.