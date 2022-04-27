The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.

Arrangements for fourth doses, positioned as part of a publicly funded emergency vaccination program, are aimed at preventing people from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Under the program, those age 60 or older will be obliged to make efforts to receive fourth vaccine shots. The interval period between third and fourth shots is set at five months, reflecting circumstances overseas. COVID-19 vaccines developed by U.S. firms Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. will be used.

In an Israeli study, the efficacy of fourth shots in preventing serious illness in people age 60 or over remained steady for six weeks, although the efficacy in preventing infections waned soon after the vaccine was given.

The ministry launched discussions on the fourth round of vaccinations in March. It reached the decision to give the shots only to elderly people and some others on Monday, considering both the benefits and risks.

The ministry has called for local governments to complete preparations to vaccinate residents with fourth doses around late May.

Israel, the United States, the U.K. and other countries have already started administering fourth vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, an expert panel at the ministry decided to use a novel coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Novavax Inc. for first, second and third shots. The vaccine, approved in Japan on April 19, can also be used for booster shots for those who received different vaccines before.

The interval between receiving the first and second shots of the vaccine has been set at three weeks, and that between the second and third shots at over six months.