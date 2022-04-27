The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged at its regular two-day policy meeting from Wednesday as it sees a recent pickup in inflation as transitory.

Facing the risk that staying the course would accelerate the yen’s depreciation, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is being pressed to explain the rationale behind the BOJ’s decision amid growing concerns that the weaker yen is exacerbating the pain for resource-poor Japan by boosting import costs.

Financial markets are looking for any change in how the BOJ sees the yen’s weakness after the currency plunged to 20-year lows, reflecting the widening policy divergence between the BOJ and the more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the rapid currency moves as “unfavorable” for many, but expressed hope that the BOJ will maintain its monetary easing to achieve its inflation target.

Kuroda has begun to underscore the negative sides of the weak yen at a time when the government is seeking to cushion the blow from higher prices on households with an emergency economic package unveiled on Tuesday.

The BOJ is expected to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero percent, so borrowing costs will remain at rock-bottom levels to support an economy on the cusp of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The no-change decision is widely expected after Kuroda, in his last public remarks before the policy meeting, said last week it is “reasonable” to continue with its monetary easing as the recent rise in cost-push inflation will not be sustainable.

Despite doubts about the sustainability of the recent bout of inflation in Japan, Kuroda and economists expect the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, will rise close to 2%, a long-elusive goal set by the BOJ, in the coming months.

They say the core CPI will increase as the drag from sharply lower mobile communication fees will start to dissipate on a year-on-year basis from its April data.

In a new economic and price outlook report due Thursday, the BOJ is expected to revise upward its CPI projection from the current 1.1% gain forecast for fiscal 2022 made in January, BOJ watchers say. The core CPI climbed 0.8% in March from a year earlier, the fastest pace in over two years.

Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co., said commodity inflation will likely persist, with multiple factors at play, including supply constraints due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.

“The BOJ should explain why it views the 0.25% cap (on the yield on 10-year government bonds) is still legitimate,” Iwashita said.

A series of fixed-rate bond-buying operations in March and April has shown the BOJ’s resolve to defend its upper limit on the key 10-year yield of 0.25%, signaling that no policy change is in the offing in the near future, analysts say.

The yen has been apparently taking a respite from its recent sharp slide, but many analysts say yen weakness will continue as the BOJ is unlikely to shift toward policy normalization any time soon.

Fed chief Jerome Powell has said that it would be appropriate to be moving “a little bit more quickly” in raising interest rates, adding a 0.5 percentage point rate hike would be “on the table” for its May meeting.

The European Central Bank, for its part, is also wrapping up its bond-buying operation in the third quarter of this year as the eurozone is also fighting inflation.

“Mr. Kuroda cannot say a weak yen is bad even if he can warn against the rapid pace of yen depreciation,” Iwashita said.