Over half of Japan's population has received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 86.9% of those age 65 and above triple vaccinated, government data showed Monday.

But vaccination rates among younger people still remain low relative to the general population, with only 30.1% and 33.2% of those in their 20s and 30s, respectively, having received their booster shots.

COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective in stemming the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus despite initial doubts, and health experts are encouraging people to keep up to date with their shots.

Between April 4 and 10, infections per 100,000 among those in their 20s stood at 766 for the unvaccinated, but dropped to 306 for those who had received the initial series of shots, and to 141 for those who had received their third shot, according to the health ministry. A similar trend was also observed in other age groups.

"The results show that (the vaccine) can prevent infections in any age group. Young people are also at risk of long COVID if they get infected, so we want them to get their third shots," said Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, who also leads the expert panel of the health ministry.

The booster shot vaccination rate in countries such as Singapore and Britain is higher. Singapore's rate stood at 73% as of Saturday.

A study at Nagasaki University found that among those age 16 to 64, a third vaccine dose was 69% effective in preventing an outbreak of the omicron strain, compared with 43% for those who had only received up to two doses.

Studies at Chiba University Hospital and Kobe University have also yielded results showing a certain degree of effectiveness for third doses.

According to the health ministry, side effects accompanying third shots of both U.S.-manufactured Moderna and Pfizer vaccines reported by medical institutions were less than 0.01% of the total number of doses administered as of March 20.

An analysis of side effects among health care workers by the ministry included fever, headaches and fatigue, but most disappeared within a few days. Side effects lasting beyond 10 days were rare.

On Monday, the health ministry's expert panel also approved a plan to limit the fourth round of COVID-19 vaccinations mainly to elderly people.

The required interval from the previous COVID-19 vaccine shot will be shortened to five months from the current six months. This will also apply to the interval between the third and fourth shots.

Following the changes, Japan will revise documents attached to COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc., which will be used in the fourth round. The fourth doses are expected to become available as early as the end of May.

The government plans to limit the fourth doses to people age 60 or over and people with pre-existing conditions.

Based on research data and overseas vaccination situations, the ministry panel confirmed the safety and a certain level of effectiveness of the fourth shots.

In March, the ministry kicked off discussions on whether to start the fourth round.

As the effectiveness of the third COVID-19 shots against the omicron variant tends to decrease after a while, the ministry has been urging local governments to finish preparations by late May to administer the fourth round.

Israel began to administer the fourth shots in December last year, followed by Britain, France and the United States.

In these countries, the fourth shots are limited to medical personnel and people with a high risk of developing severe symptoms, such as the elderly. Vaccination intervals range from three months to six months.