Self-Defense Forces aircraft will now not stop over in India en route to delivering aid supplies to Ukrainian evacuees, it was learned Tuesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic party approved at a meeting the same day the government’s plan to send SDF aircraft to airlift aid supplies to Poland and Romania after collecting them in the United Arab Emirates.

The government initially assumed that the SDF aircraft would pick up aid supplies in India, as well. However, India refused to allow SDF aircraft to land for the operation.

According to Shozo Kudo, director of the LDP’s First Cabinet Division, the government explained that it had gained Indian approval for the SDF landing at the working level, but the approval was overturned at the “ministerial level.”

At the LDP meeting on Tuesday, Masahisa Sato, chief of the party’s Foreign Affairs Division, criticized the government for the lack of behind-the-scenes coordination with the Indian side. “I hope the government will reflect on this seriously,” he said.

The SDF is now expected to start the deliver operation from early May, instead of later this month as initially planned.

Based on a request from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Japan is slated to send C-2 transport aircraft to transport blankets and other supplies on a flight per week until the end of June.

Japan is also planning to provide food assistance to Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invasion of their country and other people affected by the crisis.

It will be the first time for the Asian nation to send food items as part of its relief supplies provided in response to Russia’s aggression. The Japanese government will soon make an announcement.

Japan plans to deliver packets of precooked rice, hardtack, canned food and other items to Poland, which has accepted a large number of evacuees from Ukraine.

The delivered goods will be transported to a Ukrainian government facility in Poland before being distributed to evacuees and people who remain in Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Japan has so far donated ¥3.58 billion ($28 million) to the U.N. World Food Program to provide food assistance to those affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The government has decided to send food items in response to moves such as a request by Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky.