With Japan due to chair the Group of Seven summit in 2023, much attention is focused on whether Hiroshima will be picked as the host city to showcase Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons.

Along with Hiroshima, the cities of Nagoya and Fukuoka have declared bids to host the G7 summit. Kishida plans to select the host city before Germany, which holds the rotating G7 presidency this year, chairs the summit in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, in late June.

On Jan. 14, Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima and Fukuoka Gov. Seitaro Hattori visited Kishida at the prime minister's office in Tokyo to make a direct plea for the selection of Fukuoka as the summit host.

Fukuoka "has a history of deep exchanges with the rest of Asia," Hattori said. A G7 summit in Fukuoka would be "meaningful in that it would demonstrate to the world that the G7 leaders have a strong interest in Asia."

Takashima told reporters, "Our main rival is Hiroshima." He highlighted Fukuoka's "maturity as a city" to play host to the G7 leaders, including in terms of the number of hotel suites.

To push Hiroshima's candidacy, Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki held a meeting with Kishida on Jan. 27.

"It would be meaningful for the G7 leaders to hold discussions in Hiroshima, a city that symbolizes (the wish for) peace, while seeing at firsthand the realities of the devastation caused by atomic bombing," Matsui said.

From Nagoya, Deputy Mayor Toshinori Matsuo visited Tokyo on Feb. 22 to sell the Foreign Ministry on its candidacy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida poses with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel during their visit to the city of Hiroshima on March 26. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Kishida has gone no further than saying that he would examine multiple bids closely.

The G7 summit currently involves the heads of state and government from the seven key advanced nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

The first summit was held in Rambouillet, near Paris, in 1975, with the G7 countries, minus Canada, in attendance. Japan hosted a G7 summit for the first time in 1979 in Tokyo, and the Japanese capital also assumed the role of the summit host in 1986 and 1993.

A G7 summit in Japan was held outside Tokyo for the first time in 2000, when the leaders' conference took place in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, with related ministerial meetings held in the Kyushu region. In its subsequent terms as G7 president, Japan convened summit meetings in the town of Toyako, Hokkaido, in 2008, and in Shima, Mie Prefecture, in 2016.

Every time, municipalities compete fiercely for the right to host the G7 summit, as the honor of providing the venue for a leaders' conference raises the host's public profile through increased media exposure and contributes to boosting its attraction as a tourist destination.

In April 2016, when he was foreign minister, Kishida hosted a meeting with his G7 colleagues in Hiroshima, his home turf, paving the way for then-U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to the atom-bombed city the following month. Obama became the first sitting U.S. leader ever to set foot in either of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, which were flattened by American nuclear attacks in 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

Looking back at 2016 in a book, Kishida said later, "I thought we would be able to welcome President Obama in Hiroshima if we could bring the G7 summit to Hiroshima."

Given this background, Hiroshima is regarded as a leading candidate site for the G7 summit next year.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui (center left) speaks to reporters as Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki (center right) looks on after they met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Jan. 27. | KYODO

Due to the precedent of Obama's visit, holding the G7 summit in Hiroshima "would be no problem for the United States," a Foreign Ministry official said.

But it is uncertain whether Japan can gain the consent of Britain and France, the other nuclear powers among the G7 members, as the British and French leaders could face questions about the inconsistency between the ideal of promoting nuclear disarmament and the reality of possessing nuclear weapons.

"Rejection by Britain or France would deal a heavy blow" to the idea of holding the G7 summit in Hiroshima, a source close to the prime minister said. Japan plans to feel out the intentions of Britain and France in a circumspect way, according to informed sources.

All three candidate cities have considerable experience in hosting international conferences. "Any of them is acceptable. The final decision rests with the prime minister's office," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

At the same time, a proposed G7 summit in Hiroshima is viewed by some in a critical light because Kishida has his parliamentary constituency in the city.

"It would be too much of a selfish act. He is trying to serve his own interests," a middle-ranking member of the Kishida-led ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

The coming decision by the prime minister will be made after canvassing a range of views.