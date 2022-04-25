Tokyo confirmed 3,141 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, showing a week-on-week decline for the 14th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,418.9, compared with 6,568.4 a week before.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria increased by two from Sunday to 16, while five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

On Sunday, new cases across Japan came to 38,579, about 700 fewer than a week earlier. The country logged 15 new fatalities among infected people, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by eight from the previous day to 195.