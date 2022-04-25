Since the military seized control of Myanmar in February 2021, there have been large-scale protests, mass arrests, armed resistance and killings.

Security is deteriorating rapidly across the Southeast Asian country as the fighting between the military and opposition forces intensifies. Amid the chaos, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get information from the country, particularly as the military junta has cracked down on independent media.

To get a better sense of what is happening on the ground, The Japan Times spoke with Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar. Andrews served as general secretary of the Nobel Peace Laureate Campaign for Aung San Suu Kyi and the People of Burma in 2001 and was a consultant for the National Coalition Government of the Union of Burma and the Euro-Burma Network. His answers have been edited for brevity.

What can you tell us about the situation on the ground?

What has been tragically consistent in the post-coup period is the junta’s willingness to use violence without justification and regardless of the cost to human life. In the months following the coup, we saw the junta’s brutality on the streets of Yangon and Mandalay, as police and soldiers beat and opened fire on peaceful protesters.

Now we’ve seen the military’s focus turn to other areas where opposition groups are gaining strength, like the Sagaing and Magway regions as well as the Chin and Kayah states. Long-standing conflicts, like in Kayin state in eastern Myanmar, have also flared up.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military, attends a ceremony to mark the country’s 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27. | MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI

In each of these areas, the military is deliberately targeting civilian populations that have been defined as the enemy. The junta has used fighter jets, attack helicopters and heavy artillery to shell civilian populations. Villages and towns with perceived links to opposition groups are being burned to the ground. The junta’s generals do not stop after driving civilians from their homes. I regularly receive reports about attacks on encampments for internally displaced persons.

In Kayah state, it appears that more than half of the civilian population has been displaced. The human cost of these attacks is massive. The military has killed thousands of innocent civilians and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. The junta has also been weaponizing humanitarian aid forcing many to face hunger, thirst and diseases, with no indication of when they may be able to return to their homes and resume their livelihoods.

Are there any indications on how long hostilities are likely to continue?

The junta’s military is rapidly losing strength due to casualties and defections. At the same time, it is being stretched thin across many conflict zones. There are indications that the military is having trouble recruiting, which is not surprising at all given the deep and widespread resentment toward the military by the general public.

Armed conflict has existed in various forms in Myanmar since independence. None of the previous military regimes has been successful in their efforts to extinguish opposition at the point of a gun. This junta, which faces an unprecedented array of challenges and has glaring weaknesses, will not win a military victory either.

The only way out of this quagmire is through the restoration of civilian rule under a new, federal, democratic constitution.

How exactly is the junta cracking down on independent media and why?

Like all authoritarian regimes, the junta is threatened by the truth. Honest, independent reporting on the situation in Myanmar will shine a light on the military’s atrocities. Many of the stories written by the brave journalists who continue to work in Myanmar describe events that most likely constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. It is no surprise that the military would like to prevent this reporting.

The military is cracking down on independent media by attacking, arresting and convicting journalists. It is hard to exactly quantify the number of journalists detained or killed, especially given the blurring of lines between journalists and citizen journalists in the post-coup environment.

Over the past two months, we’ve seen a number of journalists convicted and sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment. By one count, more than 130 journalists have been arrested in Myanmar since the coup.

It’s not enough, however, to focus on the arrest and killing of journalists. It is important to keep in mind the other ways the junta is trying to undermine journalism and restrict the public’s access to information. Internet shutdowns, for example, seem to be calibrated to hinder reporting on the military’s human rights violations. In the Sagaing region, the beginning of a sweeping internet blackout closely coincided with a vicious campaign of shelling and arson in the area.

You mentioned the high number of arrests being made. What is the situation like in the prisons?

It is very hard to get accurate information about prison conditions, but the reports that I receive suggest that detainees face severe deprivation and mistreatment. I have spoken with individuals who have described being tortured during interrogation sessions. Many detainees — especially females, but sometimes also males — have faced sexual violence. I’m very concerned about reports of deaths in custody.

The military has often arrested individuals for no reason other than their relation to a family member with an alleged connection to opposition groups. In some cases the detained individuals are children. These detainees are essentially being held as hostages in order to pressure family members.

How are the opposition forces, which include ethnic armed militias with fighting experience as well as more recently formed people’s militias, being treated by the junta?

For decades, the military has tried to play ethnic armed organizations off each other. The generals will conclude peace agreements with one group while launching an offensive against another. The coup and the events that followed have, if anything, helped ethnic minorities and the Bamar opposition find common cause with each other.

Rebel militia fighters of the People’s Defense Forces patrol a front line area near government military positions in Kayin state, Myanmar, in March. | ADAM DEAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES

The military is violating the laws of war in its counterinsurgency campaigns. For example, the execution or torture of prisoners of war is a violation of international humanitarian law. I am particularly concerned about the treatment of non-combatants and civilian populations. Quite simply, the military is at war with the people of Myanmar. The generals have decided to deliberately target civilians as a means of collective punishment and to try and deprive opposition groups of their support base.

Have there also been credible reports about human rights violations committed by opposition forces?

Yes, there have been and I’m looking into reports of violations by opposition groups including killings and abductions. I have indicated as clearly as I can that there must be accountability for all human rights abuses, regardless of the identity or affiliation of the perpetrator. I have also warned that the killing of non-combatants — such as junta-appointed officials and alleged informants — violates the right to life. I’m also quite concerned that the increase in violence across the country could lead to an uptick in the use of child soldiers by both the Myanmar military and non-state armed groups.

According to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes since February 2021. What can you tell us about their situation?

The most recent reporting by UNHCR indicates that over 560,000 people have been displaced since the coup. Everyone should keep in mind that this level of displacement is not just an unfortunate consequence of war, it is a junta strategy. In many parts of the country, the military has deliberately sought to drive people from their homes, including by shelling and burning villages, placing land mines in civilian areas, and committing atrocities against unarmed civilians.

As noted, the military has weaponized the provision of humanitarian aid by systematically obstructing its delivery. I have received reports of the arrest and killing of humanitarian aid workers. The junta has also imposed logistical and administrative restrictions on humanitarian organizations that make it impossible to deliver aid. In many cases, junta forces have confiscated aid intended for displaced populations and directed it to their soldiers or allies.

What is your assessment of the role being played by foreign powers in the conflict?

In February, I published a report on arms transfers to the Myanmar military. I identified China, Russia and Serbia as countries that have provided the military with weapons used to attack civilians since the coup, despite abundant evidence of the junta’s atrocities. These transfers appear to violate international law. In my view, these types of transfers directly enable the military’s human rights violations. Those who continue to provide weapons to the junta bear some responsibility for enabling ongoing attacks on civilians. I should note that Serbia has announced that it will no longer authorize the transfer of weapons to the junta.

Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a national address in Naypyitaw in September 2017. | AFP-JIJI

Dozens of states have imposed targeted economic sanctions on individuals and entities with ties to the Myanmar military. The EU’s recent decision to sanction the Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise — a key source of income for the junta — is especially welcome. There must, however, be stronger, coordinated economic pressure by governments that are committed to human rights and want to come to the aid of the beleaguered people of Myanmar.

Myanmar’s generals are desperate for any semblance of legitimacy. Governments that engage with the junta in diplomatic fora can — wittingly or unwittingly — give the generals a veneer of legitimacy. Countries should refuse the junta recognition before international bodies and disinvite junta officials from international forums and functions.

How has the international community, particularly neighboring ASEAN countries, been reacting to the human rights abuses, and why have their reactions not been enough to improve the situation?

The response of the international community to human rights violations in Myanmar can and must be stronger. The U.N. Security Council, for example, has failed to consider, let alone adopt a resolution concerning the situation in Myanmar.

Some have argued that such a resolution would not be worth the effort because it would almost certainly be vetoed by one or more permanent members of the Security Council. However, the Security Council has failed to even put a resolution forward for debate and a vote. The people of Myanmar deserve that, and much more.

A year ago, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders agreed on a “five-point consensus” to address the crisis in Myanmar. Despite the agreement’s very modest goals, the junta has failed to make any tangible progress toward its implementation.

What more can and should be done to alleviate and ultimately solve this crisis?

In my March report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, I provided recommendations to the U.N., governments and others for addressing the human rights crisis in Myanmar. A few stand out:

First, the Security Council should urgently adopt a resolution that establishes a comprehensive arms embargo on Myanmar, imposes targeted economic sanctions on the military, its leaders and its sources of income, and refers the situation of Myanmar to the International Criminal Court.

Tom Andrews | UNITED NATIONS

Second, barring Security Council action, states concerned about human rights and democracy in Myanmar should organize a coalition of nations to coordinate targeted economic sanctions and arms embargoes on the military and military-owned companies, including Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise.

Third, governments should refuse the junta recognition by international bodies and instead recognize the National Unity Government as representing the sovereign will of the people of Myanmar and as a trusted source and partner to engage in the distribution of humanitarian, health, education and other support for the people of Myanmar.

The scale of suffering unleashed by the junta is massive. Half the population has fallen into poverty. About 14 million people require humanitarian aid. More than 10,000 people are behind bars because they have opposed military rule. The international community has a moral obligation to take urgent steps to ensure accountability and a return to democracy.