U.S. Marines stationed in Okinawa Prefecture will for the first time take part in an annual disaster drill to be hosted by the city of Ishigaki, Defense Ministry sources have said.

The Marines are expected to confirm the procedures for rescuing remote island residents using Self-Defense Forces helicopters as part of efforts to promote Japan-U.S. cooperation in disaster responses, the sources said Friday.

The city plans to hold this year’s drill — which will be joined by some 1,000 residents — on Sunday.

Under a scenario envisioning a massive tsunami, members of the Air and Ground Self-Defense Forces are set to rescue by helicopter some 45 residents isolated on Taketomi Island near Ishigaki.

Senior officers from the Marine Corps’ III Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Courtney in the Okinawa city of Uruma, are set to participate in the drill as observers viewing the SDF’s disaster response capabilities, the sources said.

The Marine officers also may look into preparedness for potential conflicts on remote Japanese islands, the sources said.

Last November, U.S. forces in Okinawa participated for the first time in an SDF drill assuming a large-scale natural disaster on a remote island. That exercise was held in a training area on Ukibaru Island.