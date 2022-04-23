Tokyo confirmed 5,387 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, down by 1,410 from a week before, along with four deaths.
The seven-day average of new infections fell 22.7% to 5,507.7, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.
The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 14, unchanged from Friday.
Osaka Prefecture also saw new cases drop Saturday, with the prefecture reporting 3,113 infections and two deaths. The number of cases was down by 530 from last week.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.