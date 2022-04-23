Tokyo confirmed 5,387 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, down by 1,410 from a week before, along with four deaths.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 22.7% to 5,507.7, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 14, unchanged from Friday.

Osaka Prefecture also saw new cases drop Saturday, with the prefecture reporting 3,113 infections and two deaths. The number of cases was down by 530 from last week.