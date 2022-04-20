Tokyo confirmed 6,776 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down by 1,477 from a week before.

Five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported among those infected in the capital.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 6,166.1, down from 7,532.9 a week earlier, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 15, unchanged from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 3,058 cases and four deaths, Aichi Prefecture saw 2,638 cases and one death, Chiba Prefecture logged 1,860 cases and three deaths, and Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 1,581 cases.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by one from the previous day to 214.

Japan confirmed 40,893 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by some 8,800 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 52.

In Saga Prefecture, new infection cases totaled 681 on Tuesday, a record daily high for the southwestern prefecture.