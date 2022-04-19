Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, efforts to boost people’s interest in the Ukrainian language are spreading online in Japan.

Nataliya Gudziy, a Ukrainian musician in Tokyo who plays the bandura, a folk instrument, has been making daily posts about the language on Twitter since March 22, roughly a month after the invasion started on Feb. 24.

Using the hashtag katteni Ukrainago kaiwa, or “Ukrainian conversation lessons on my own,” 42-year-old Gudziy has been tweeting everyday Ukrainian phrases such as dyakuyu and bud laska, which mean “thank you” and “you’re welcome,” respectively. The phrases are transliterated in katakana Japanese characters.

According to her office, Gudziy, who wants people in Japan to feel closer to Ukraine, has been posting between practice sessions.

The operator of the Duolingo language-learning app released an introductory guide to the Ukrainian language online in mid-March. The guide includes unique pronunciation and grammatical features compared to Russian, a similar language.

The move comes as the number of people in Japan who are eager to learn Ukrainian through the app spiked after the start of the Russian invasion. Such users increased about eighteenfold in late March, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an online address to Japan’s parliament, according to Duolingo Inc.

Learning Ukrainian “would come in handy when communicating with evacuees from Ukraine,” Sho Mizutani, 33, head of Duolingo’s Japanese operations, said. “I hope it will be used to help spark interest (in Ukraine).”

Meanwhile, there are also efforts to support Japanese language education aimed at Ukrainians who have fled to Japan.

Japan Overseas Educational Services, a public interest organization, released on April 5 a Japanese-Ukrainian dictionary on its website. With children from Ukraine in mind, the dictionary includes everyday phrases and vocabulary with illustrations.

“It is very stressful to live in an environment where you can’t understand the language,” a JOES official said. “I hope this will help children.”