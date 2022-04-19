  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurredon April 19 at 8:16 a.m. is located in Fukushima Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
  • Staff report

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 90 kilometers Fukushima Prefecture, on Tuesday at 8:16 a.m.

Japan Meteorological Agency is reporting no threat of tsunami.

More information:

