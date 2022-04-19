The Japanese government passed a bill Tuesday to introduce new rules for next-generation mobility, such as unmanned self-driving vehicles, automated delivery robots and electric kick scooters.

The bill to revise the current road traffic law was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, following its passage at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, last week.

Under the revised law, a license system will be introduced for operators of transport services using unmanned vehicles with Level 4 autonomy, which requires no driver in the remotely monitored vehicle within a limited area. Such vehicles are expected to be used for residents in depopulated areas.

The new rules obligate the operators of unmanned vehicles to prepare a system to ensure that staff would be sent out to the site of any accidents.

A registration system will also be set up for providers of delivery services using automated robots.

The rules for the Level 4 self-driving mobility and automated delivery services will be enforced by May 2023.

A driver’s license will not be required for electric kick scooters with a maximum speed of up to 20 kilometers per hour. People under the age of 16 will be prohibited from driving the vehicles.

The use of helmets will not be mandatory for electric kick scooters. They can be driven on roadways with the flow of traffic, but can be used on sidewalks if they travel at speeds up to 6 kph. The electric kick scooter rules will take effect by May 2024.

Electric kick scooters are increasingly popular in major cities, especially among young people.

But as many people are violating existing rules, such as driving them in prohibited areas and not displaying license plates, the National Police Agency will set up a council with electric kick scooter sellers and sharing service providers to thoroughly raise user awareness about the driving rules and offer safe driving education to them.