Tokyo confirmed 5,583 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, falling by about 1,300 from the week before as a downward trend continued in the capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 6,377.1 compared with 7,589.9 from a week before, as infections have been on a downtrend in the past several days.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s standards remained the same as Monday at 15, while four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 24,258 new cases, down by some 9,000 from a week before, while the number of very ill patients rose by three from Sunday to 222. New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 27.

The downward trend in cases in Tokyo comes as public health experts have warned of a possible outbreak of the XE subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant in Japan, where signs of a potential seventh COVID-19 wave are emerging.