A 2-meter-long pet ball python has escaped from its owner’s car at a parking lot in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, prompting a search by local police, they said Monday.

The snake, weighing around 2 kilograms, is not venomous and is known to be relatively gentle, but the police have called on the public to be careful because it may bite them.

The python escaped at around 10 p.m. Friday at the parking lot of the owner’s apartment in the western city. The owner was moving luggage from the vehicle at the time after picking the python up from an acquaintance who had been looking after it.

The owner notified the police Sunday of the escape after failing to find the python, according to authorities. The local police continued their search Monday with 10 officers poking grass around the apartment with sticks and looking into ditches.

No government permission is needed to keep the reptile.