The yen snapped an 11-day losing streak after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the pace of recent losses has been very rapid.

While a weak yen is a positive for the economy, a rapid drop can disrupt corporate planning and bears close watching, Kuroda told the parliament. The yen reversed losses against the dollar of as much as 0.3% to edge higher as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo.

Investors have been betting on further yen weakness, with monetary policy divergence between the BOJ and Federal Reserve expected to widen. Asset managers boosted bearish wagers to a record last week, while leveraged fund net-short positions were just off the highest in more than three years, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The currency fell to a 20-year low this month as a dovish BOJ keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their U.S. equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Fed hikes. The yen has also suffered from Japan’s position as an energy importer and is the worst-performer among the Group of 10 this year with a decline of about 9%.

“The uptrend in dollar-yen remains intact, just that the pace may become a bit slower as markets have priced in almost everything related to U.S. rate hikes,” said Koji Fukaya, president at Office Fukaya Consulting in Tokyo. Factors driving down the yen remain in place, with Japan’s trade deficit to persist and the yield gap between Japan and the U.S. on a widening trend, he added.

Consensus is building among Tokyo market watchers that the yen can extend losses to the ¥130 per dollar level in coming months before it steadies. Investors are betting the interest-rate divergence will outweigh efforts from government officials to reduce the currency’s slide.