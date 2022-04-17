Tokyo confirmed 5,220 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 2,800 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the the capital came to 6,723.1, compared with 7,571 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients remained the same as Saturday at 17, while five new deaths linked to the virus were reported Sunday.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 47,598 new cases, a decrease of about 5,100 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by eight from Friday to 222, while 49 new deaths linked to the virus were reported across the country on Saturday.

In a major shift from his previous stance on COVID-19 prevention, Japan’s top coronavirus adviser has said that the country no longer needs to “fully” stop social activities, as symptoms of the currently dominant omicron variant are less severe than those of previous strains.

Shigeru Omi said Friday that Japan’s coronavirus situation has entered a new phase. There is no more need to take measures such as shutting down schools and department stores as the government did in April 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 state of emergency was declared.