Prefectural officials increasingly believe that the country is about to enter a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections as cases are surging in some regional areas.

The number of new infections hit a record high in the week through Tuesday in the prefectures of Iwate, Akita, Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Ehime, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima, according to the health ministry.

“We have to act on the assumption that we’re already in the seventh wave,” Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama said.

Takaji Wakita, head of a health ministry panel of experts, said that the level of immunity acquisition varies region to region.

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases comes because infections in certain areas did not spread much during the sixth wave, Wakita said.

Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono told a news conference Tuesday that his prefecture is in its “worst-ever infection situation.”

“If the situation gets worse and the medical system is strained, we’ll have to ask for stricter behavior restrictions,” he said.

On Friday, Nagano Gov. Shuichi Abe urged the central government to fully analyze infection data by prefecture.

The Fukushima Prefectural Government is requesting local residents take thorough precautions at home and at group dining events to prevent infections. The central government lifted its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures for the prefecture on March 7.

Fukushima is planning to step up its anti-virus measures, including by using a wireless emergency alert system. But the effects of such alerts are diminishing as people are now accustomed to the pandemic.

“If we stop the requests, residents would become careless,” a prefectural official said, adding that “we have no choice but to keep on sending the message.”

Across the country, COVID-19 cases remain elevated due to the outbreak of the BA.2 omicron subvariant and the low booster shot rate among young people.

“BA.2 will become a big driver of a seventh wave,” Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai said.

At a news conference Friday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said that COVID-19 vaccines “are expected to break the chain of infections.”

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura, meanwhile, called on people to get vaccinated to “ensure a return to prepandemic daily lives.”