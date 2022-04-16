Kantoku Teruya, a former House of Representatives lawmaker from Okinawa Prefecture who was active in tackling issues associated with U.S. military bases in the prefecture, died of cancer at a hospital in Nishihara, Okinawa, on Friday. He was 76.

Born on the Pacific island of Saipan, Teruya became a lawyer in Okinawa in 1972 and dealt with problems arising from U.S. bases, many of which are located in the prefecture. He joined a group of plaintiffs in a lawsuit over noise damage from the U.S. Kadena Air Base.

Kantoku Teruya | KYODO

He became known as a leading expert on Okinawa issues due to his restless efforts to reduce Okinawa’s burden of hosting a number of U.S. bases and revise the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

Teruya failed to hold his seat in the Upper House in the next election, but he switched to the Lower House in the 2003 election, running on the ticket of the Social Democratic Party from Okinawa’s No. 2 district. He was elected six times in a row.After serving as a prefectural assembly member, he ran in the 1995 House of Councillors election as an independent and won a seat in the upper chamber of parliament.

After serving as deputy head and Diet affairs chief of the party, he did not run in the Lower House election last year and retired from politics.

SDP leader Mizuho Fukushima told reporters Friday that Teruya “really worked hard for Okinawa, peace and the Constitution for many years. I offer my heartfelt condolences.”