The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose that the country increase defense spending to a level equivalent to 2% of its gross domestic product in about five years, sources have said.

The LDP's Research Commission on Security will finalize the proposal, which would put Japan on par with NATO member countries that are committed to spending 2% of their GDP on defense, next week for submission sometime this month to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kishida has said the government will "examine all options necessary for national defense."

The government's fiscal 2022 budget includes ¥5.4 trillion in defense spending, which accounts for 0.95% of the country's GDP.

The LDP panel will ask the government to reflect the proposal in its updated National Security Strategy later this year, the sources said Friday.

The panel will also propose that Japan acquire a so-called enemy base strike capability.

Whether to push for the controversial plan to possess such a capability has been the key issue for a major policy review into Japan's security by year-end, at a time when China and North Korea are ramping up their military activities.

Having such capability remains politically sensitive in Japan given its exclusively defense-oriented policy under the war-renouncing Constitution.

Under a set of draft proposals compiled by the LDP panel, Japan will introduce the enemy base strike capability that will not only target missile bases but also disable the command and control systems.

Japan will maintain its defense-oriented posture and limit its use of force for self-defense to a necessary minimum, specifically taking into account factors such as the international security situation at the time, according to the proposals.

The panel will also look into possibly changing the wording "enemy strike capability," as sought by some of its members, in a way that would highlight Japan's counterattack as being more for self-defense.

But critics fear that doing so could expand the targets for which the capability would be used without much debate and steer away from the country's defense-oriented policy.

In the wake of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the panel also proposed reviewing the current three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology that has set strict conditions for arms exports. It also sought for Japan to consider the export of lethal defense equipment to countries that had been invaded.

On the government's plan to update its National Defense Program Guidelines, the LDP panel will propose that the country describe China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region as a "threat." Under the current guidelines, Japan has labeled the issue one that elicits "strong concern."

The panel also plans to propose that under the revised guidelines the country use the term "threat" or "strong concern" to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine.