Over 19,000 houses in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures were damaged after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s northeast coast on March 16.

The number is expected to increase as more affected residents apply for disaster damage certificates.

In Miyagi, 219 houses were destroyed or partially collapsed, while 7,668 houses were partially damaged. In Fukushima, 1,072 houses were destroyed or partially collapsed, while 10,512 houses were partially damaged.

As partially damaged houses are not eligible for state aid under the disaster relief law, the Fukushima Prefectural Government is preparing to offer its own assistance.

“We are receiving damage reports at a faster pace than those made after a strong earthquake occurred off Fukushima in February last year,” a prefectural official said.

The March 16 quake off the coast of Fukushima measured upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in some areas of the prefectures.

The quake left three people dead and 241 others injured, according to a tally on April 7 by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The number of people staying at evacuation facilities had fallen to 19 in the two prefectures as of Friday at noon, down from 1,214 the day after the quake.

The quake has hit the tourism industry hard as operations were suspended on the Tohoku Shinkansen for nearly a month due to a train derailment.

Over 50,000 people have canceled reservations for hotels in Miyagi since the quake, according to the Miyagi Hotel Ryokan Association.

“Given last year’s quake, psychological damage is greater than damage to buildings,” said an official of the tourism association at the Dake Onsen hot spring resort in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima.

Still, some people are hoping for a recovery in visitor traffic from the Tokyo metropolitan area now that the Tohoku Shinkansen line fully reopened on Thursday.

