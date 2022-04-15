A Russian wayfinding sign in a Tokyo train station that had been masked with a sheet of paper last week following complaints from passengers upset at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was uncovered Friday by the rail operator.

East Japan Railway Co. reversed its decision to cover the sign at Ebisu Station in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward after criticism that the move could be considered discriminatory.

According to the operator, known as JR East, the name of two stations on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line — Roppongi and Nakameguro — have been displayed on signage near its Ebisu Station ticket gates in Russian, English, Korean and Japanese since 2018.

Staff at Ebisu Station covered up the Russian sign and attached an “out of service” note in Japanese in its place on April 7 after receiving complaints from passengers.

Asked about the case at a regular news conference on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, “Whatever the case may be, I recognize that considerations are necessary to prevent encouraging discrimination and I believe JR East will take appropriate measures.”