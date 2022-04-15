Japan’s population totaled 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier to mark the biggest decline on record as stricter border controls due to the coronavirus pandemic limited the entry of foreign residents, government data showed Friday.

The population dipped for the 11th consecutive year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Tokyo’s population shrank for the first time in 26 years, while all 47 prefectures except Okinawa posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan fell by 25,000 to 2,722,000 in part due to the tighter border restrictions.