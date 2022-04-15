Tokyo confirmed 6,768 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, down by 1,344 from a week before.

Seven new fatal cases among those infected were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo came to 7,310.4, down from 7,451.9 a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Thursday to 20.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture logged 2,531 cases and two deaths, Chiba Prefecture reported 2,311 cases and six deaths and Hyogo Prefecture saw 2,287 cases and five deaths.

On Thursday, 55,294 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, an increase of about 300 from a week before.

Daily new cases hit a record high in Iwate, Fukushima and Nagano prefectures.

Fifty-two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the country, including 11 in Osaka Prefecture and seven in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Wednesday to 467.