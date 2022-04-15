The benchmark Dubai crude oil futures contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange briefly exceeded ¥80,000 per kiloliter during a night session in the early hours of Friday.

The contract for September delivery rose to ¥80,180 at one point, topping the ¥80,000 threshold for the first time in around 13 years and eight months as a benchmark contract.

The rise reflected mounting concerns that the world may face a tight supply of oil due to Europe, the United States and others implementing further sanctions against Russia, a major oil-producing nation, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine dragging on.

A weakening of the yen against the dollar also pushed up crude oil futures, market players said.

The key crude oil futures contract rose above the ¥70,000 line only in early March. The benchmark contract hit its highest-ever level of ¥95,360 in July 2008.

“Crude oil futures may surge further to rewrite record highs,” depending on the Ukraine situation, a market source warned.

Meanwhile, the government decided Thursday to continue its subsidy program for oil wholesalers in May and further raise the payment from the current ¥25 per liter to prevent a sharp increase in fuel prices, as oil supply concerns persist due to a cut in Russian oil exports, sources familiar with the matter said.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering using ¥2 trillion of the ¥5.5 trillion reserve fund from the budget for this fiscal year to finance the subsidy program and other measures to cushion the impact of rising prices on the economy, the sources said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito proposed to Kishida that the government continue subsidizing wholesalers. Details will be finalized in late April, the sources said.

The subsidy program is slated to finish at the end of April. Crude oil prices remain high, as Western countries shun Russian oil and gas, while other oil-producing nations find it difficult to boost output to replace lost shipments from Russia.

The LDP rejected a suggestion by Komeito that the government should exercise its power to temporarily cut the gasoline tax when the average regular gasoline price in the country exceeds ¥160 for three straight months, citing possible supply chain problems, such as consumers holding off purchases before the tax cut takes effect, the sources said.

Of taxes levied on 1 liter of gasoline, the government can temporarily cut a gasoline tax by ¥25.1 until the average retail price falls and stays below ¥130 for three consecutive months.

Recently, the average price of regular gasoline has been around ¥174 per liter.

The planned relief package will include incentives to boost demand for domestically produced rice and rice flour, as prices of imported wheat have been rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and poor harvests in North America.