A small but growing number of local governments in Japan have dispatched welfare specialists to shelters to help people needing assistance, including older people and children, in the aftermath of large-scale natural disasters.

Assembled through collaboration between prefectural governments and social welfare organizations, disaster welfare assistance teams, or DWATs, are tasked with preventing the conditions of displaced people in need of care from deteriorating during the extended periods they have to spend at evacuation centers and eliminating deaths indirectly related to calamities.

DWATs took on these roles in the wake of strong earthquakes in and around Kumamoto Prefecture in April 2016 and torrential rains in western Japan in 2018.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is working to strengthen the disaster support initiative.

The March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, which inflicted enormous damage especially on Pacific coastal areas in northeastern Japan and left thousands of people dead, also shed light on the issue of deaths among evacuees from the stress of living at shelters, prompting calls for the dispatch of welfare specialists to disaster areas.

DWATs consist mainly of certified nursing care workers, social welfare counselors and nursing care managers. At evacuation centers, they keep watch over people requiring special consideration, escorting them to bathrooms and dealing with requests for help on issues of concern for them, while making efforts to improve conditions at shelters. Another key task is to help evacuated people return to their ordinary lives.

In most cases, prefectural governments and social welfare organizations work together to create networks of welfare organizations and facilities, which dispatch specialists in the event of disasters at the request of local governments.

DWATs have also worked outside their home prefectures.

In fiscal 2014, the prefectural government of Kyoto, set up a DWAT chiefly in cooperation with the prefectural social welfare association.

It took on its first mission after the April 2016 quakes in Kumamoto and surrounding areas. Three teams involving 15 specialists worked at shelters in the town of Mashiki, one of the most seriously affected municipalities, for a total of 19 days.

According to the Kyoto government, DWAT personnel helped evacuees with administrative procedures for nursing care insurance applications and public aid for the reconstruction of their damaged homes. They also made cardboard shoe boxes with children to relieve stress for them and keep the shelters organized.

The Kyoto DWAT also provided assistance at shelters in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, after the 2018 downpours.

Evacuee aid activities after the heavy rain disaster involved a DWAT from Shizuoka Prefecture as well.

In addition, according to the prefectural government and social welfare association, a total of more than 200 specialists from the DWAT provided support at shelters in the wake of a deadly mudslide in the resort city of Atami, in Shizuoka Prefecture, in July 2021.

While taking precautions against the coronavirus, the personnel addressed the worries of residents at the shelters and held exercise sessions for elderly people in an effort to sustain physical functions during their largely inactive lifestyles as evacuees.

Kazuki Matsunaga of the prefectural social welfare association, which serves as the secretariat of the Shizuoka DWAT, said welfare specialists “are probably able to get information from distressed people about their hidden needs” because they have the everyday experience of listening to worries expressed by people in need.

With DWATs being organized in many areas, the groups face new challenges in sharing know-how and coordination for wide-area dispatches across prefectural borders in preparation for large-scale natural disasters.

As of the end of March 2021, 44 of the 47 prefectures in Japan had created networks of welfare specialists for disaster assistance, according to the welfare ministry. Only 13 of them, however, had records of actual assistance activities.

In fiscal 2022, which started this month, the ministry plans to set up a base to support the efforts of local governments and others involved in DWAT programs. It hopes to offer training for specialists and coordinate for wide-area DWAT dispatches in times of emergency. “We aim to improve the quality of DWATs,” a ministry official said.