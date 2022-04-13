The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 8,253 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a decrease of 399 from a week before. There were five new deaths among those infected.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital was 7,532.9, up from 7,358 a week earlier. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Tuesday to 23.

Aichi Prefecture logged 3,430 cases and one death, Hokkaido marked 2,713 cases and Chiba Prefecture saw 2,625 cases and five deaths.

On Tuesday, 49,773 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide — an increase of about 4,100 from a week before. Forty-seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Monday to 467.