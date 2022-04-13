The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 8,253 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a decrease of 399 from a week before. There were five new deaths among those infected.
The seven-day average of new cases in the capital was 7,532.9, up from 7,358 a week earlier. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Tuesday to 23.
Aichi Prefecture logged 3,430 cases and one death, Hokkaido marked 2,713 cases and Chiba Prefecture saw 2,625 cases and five deaths.
On Tuesday, 49,773 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide — an increase of about 4,100 from a week before. Forty-seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Monday to 467.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.