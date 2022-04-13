A proposal to adopt an auction system for radio frequency spectrum allocation for mobile phone services in Japan has sparked a heated debate among industry players, dividing them into two camps.

The concept of “spectrum auction” is a process in which governments create an auction to sell signal transmission rights over certain bands of the electromagnetic spectrum — in this case the radio wave spectrum.

The communications ministry is looking at deploying such an auction system in anticipation of an increase in demand for radio waves due to wider use of 5G large-capacity, high-speed wireless communication services.

If bids for frequencies increase sharply, this could force mobile phone carriers to raise their fees, adversely affecting consumers.

There will a long debate over the viability of this approach before the ministry draws up a policy this summer.

“We should consider introducing an auction system as the basic method for spectrum allocation,” NTT Docomo Inc. President Motoyuki Ii said at a meeting of ministry panel of experts in November.

The comment marked a sudden policy change by Docomo and sent shock waves through the industry, with one telecommunications company official calling it a “bolt from out of the blue.” Major mobile phone carriers had previously been cautious about an auction system, fearing that it could cause bidding wars and runaway price increases.

Ii says his reasoning behind backing an auction hinges on the challenges that rapid changes in technology pose for companies under the current spectrum bidding system — such as the spread of the internet of things, or IoT.

He complained that the current method, in which the communications ministry compares bidding companies’ plans for installing base stations and conducts comprehensive reviews of proposals, “makes it difficult for (telecom companies) to respond flexibly to changes” given that they often need to stick with their original bid conditions, even if technology changes around them.

If a company is allocated a radio spectrum band, constraints imposed by its base station installation plan sometimes prevent it from making timely business decisions, Ii says.

Hiroshi Mikitani, chairman and president of Rakuten Group Inc., objected to the auction proposal, declaring a “resounding no” on Twitter. Referring to Docomo by name, Mikitani said the idea would “revive the oligopoly of companies with excessive profits.”

One official from subsidiary Rakuten Mobile Inc. is wary of a situation in which financial strength becomes a decisive factor in frequency spectrum bids, saying, “Smaller, latecomer operators (such as Rakuten Mobile) would find themselves at a disadvantage.”

Some in the industry suspect that Docomo’s “change of heart” may be related to the company’s conversion into a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. in late 2020. “The increase in financial strength seems to be playing a major role. It (Docomo) can now use all of (NTT) group resources to win allocations,” another telecom company official said.

The remaining two major Japanese mobile phone carriers have not made their positions clear on the matter. KDDI Corp. has shown some measure of support for an auction system, while SoftBank Corp. backs the current system without explicitly rejecting an auction.

At the experts’ panel meeting, SoftBank President Junichi Miyakawa noted that the company has complied with the government’s demands for lowering telecom fees and said, “We’ve been given a lot of sticks, so we want a few carrots.”

Miyakawa said he hopes that when deciding the allocation method, the government will take into account the company’s desire to avoid bidding wars that may cause prices to go through the roof.

The growing controversy over the allocation method is unsurprising. Rakuten won the allocation of an additional spectrum band for 5G services in the spring of last year, although among bidders Docomo offered the highest amount for the “specified base station establishment fees” shouldered by service operators. Under the current system of comprehensive evaluation, the establishment fees are just one of the screening criteria, and Rakuten was able to rally to beat Docomo due to its superiority in other gauges of suitability considered in their bid review.

If money was the only factor, chances are Docomo would have won the bid.

Rakuten gained a particularly high evaluation for its cooperative attitude toward the communications ministry’s policy of encouraging industry competition. Rakuten was the first to introduce an eSIM system, which allows customers to switch carriers with ease.

The dispute over spectrum auctions is unlikely to be without complications, as it also involves the question of how much discretion the ministry should retain. Given the complexities of the situation, clashes within the telecom industry are expected to intensify.