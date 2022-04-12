Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Southeast Asia during the Golden Week holidays starting in late April, seeking to strengthen cooperation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing assertiveness in the region, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Kishida is planning to travel to Thailand in early May during his trip that will include Indonesia and Vietnam. He is also considering a visit to Europe during the holiday period.

During the Southeast Asia trip, Kishida is expected to underscore cooperation toward realizing the vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” amid China’s rise.

In Europe, Kishida is expected to discuss how to respond to Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine and support people who have fled the war-torn country, according to the sources.

The trip would come ahead of a planned visit to Japan by U.S. President Joe Biden. The U.S. leader said Monday that he is planning to visit Japan in late May for a “Quad” summit also involving the leaders of Australia and India.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to seeing him in Japan “about the 24th of May.” It is expected to be the president’s first visit to Asia and Japan since assuming office in January 2021.