Japan’s economy still shows some weakness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will continue to recover despite a blow from surging commodity prices, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday.

Higher energy prices and raw material costs will accelerate Japan’s inflation in the coming months, with the core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items likely to rise “clearly,” Kuroda told a meeting of the bank’s branch managers.

But he cautioned that “extremely high uncertainties” remain over how the crisis in Ukraine will impact commodity prices and the Japanese economy, the governor said.

“Japan’s economy has picked up as a trend, although some weakness has been seen in part, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19,” Kuroda said.

“As downward pressure on service consumption and the impact of supply shortages diminish, a pickup in overseas demand, accommodative monetary policy, and the government’s economic stimulus will likely help the Japanese economy recover despite being affected by rising commodity prices,” he added.

Currently, Japan does not have any COVID-19 curbs in place after lifting quasi-emergencies last month but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned of a rebound in infections.

Soaring fuel and commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began late February have cast a shadow over resource-scarce Japan.

Corporate sentiment, both among big manufacturers and nonmanufacturers, worsened for the first time in seven quarters in the most recent Tankan survey for March.

The yen’s rapid depreciation, especially against the U.S$., has inflated import costs, prompting some corporate executives to warn of its negative impact on the economy.

The recent depreciation of the yen comes amid the prospect of diverging policy paths for the BOJ, still far from its 2% inflation target, and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has entered a rate hike cycle to fight inflation that neared 8% in February.

Kuroda has said commodity inflation is unlikely to prompt the BOJ to change its monetary policy because it will not last long. But he told parliament that the yen’s fall has been “somewhat rapid,” in his strongest yet warning since it tumbled to an over six-year low in March.

The core CPI in Japan rose 0.6% in February as higher fuel costs outweighed the drag from sharply lower mobile communication fees.

The BOJ was scheduled to release its quarterly “Sakura” report on regional economies later in the day.