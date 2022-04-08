Public prosecutors on Friday released the name of a 19-year-old suspect for the first time under the revised juvenile law, which was put into force at the beginning of this month.

The Kofu District Public Prosecutor’s Office indicted the suspect, Yuki Endo, the same day in a murder and arson case that occurred in October in the city of Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The prosecutors revealed the suspect’s name in accordance with the revised juvenile law, which recognizes 18- and 19-year-old suspects as designated minors and enables media reports on them under their real names.

Endo, who admitted during investigations to killing a couple in the case, will stand trial under the lay judge system, as in cases involving those age 20 or older.

According to the indictment, Endo entered the house of the couple in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2021, and stabbed the two with a knife. He also attacked their younger daughters and burned the house down.

The daughter was attacked when she came face-to-face with the suspect after she heard a disturbance and went to the first floor of the home, investigative sources said. The couple’s two daughters escaped from the second-floor balcony, immediately after which a fire broke out within the house. The bodies of the couple were found among the burnt remains.

Endo later turned himself in at a police box in the prefecture. Prosecutors detained the suspect to investigate his mental condition at the time of the incident, and sent him to Kofu Family Court in March after determining that he was capable of bearing responsibility for the attack.

On Monday, the family court found that Endo had planned to kill all of the family members out of resentment against the couple’s eldest daughter, who was his junior in high school. “The attack was premeditated and brutal,” the court said.

The court decided to send the suspect back to prosecutors for criminal prosecution.

Along with the indictment against him, the Kofu prosecutor’s office on Friday announced his name, “in light of the aim of the revised juvenile law,” Takayuki Okamoto, deputy chief prosecutor at the office said. “We made the announcement after taking into consideration that it is a serious case with severe impact on the local community.”

The revised law expanded the scope of criminal charges against designated minors, or people aged 18 and 19, subject to prosecution, to cover acts punishable by at least one-year imprisonment. Cases of robbery, rape and arson were newly included in the list of such crimes, in addition to cases involving murder.

Under the law, prosecutors have indicated that they would release the names of suspects aged 18 and 19 in “serious cases with severe impact on communities,” such as those subject to lay judge trials.