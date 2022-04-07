The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has given up on its plan to unify Upper House election candidates with other opposition parties in all prefectural constituencies where only one seat is contested.

The CDP is ready to tolerate competition with other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, in this summer’s poll in single-seat constituencies where they cannot agree on unified candidates, CDP lawmakers said.

The scrapping of the unifying plan is another sign that the framework of cooperating on elections in the opposition camp is collapsing.

“There are constituencies where coordination is difficult. We can’t help it,” a senior CDP member said.

Unifying candidates in single-seat constituencies is very difficult, as the JCP and the DPP are failing to cooperate with one another, CDP leader Kenta Izumi said in a speech Wednesday.

“Some people say that each opposition party should be allowed to field candidates in (single-seat) districts where opposition forces have never won a seat,” Izumi told reporters Saturday in Nara.

In the Upper House elections in 2016 and 2019, opposition parties unified candidates in all single-seat constituencies to prevent votes for their parties from being split. The opposition camp won seats in 11 constituencies in 2016 and 10 constituencies in 2019.

This time, however, the JCP and the DPP hope to run many candidates in constituencies where only one seat is up for grabs.

As a result, the CDP will compete with the DPP in the constituencies of Toyama, Nara, Tottori-Shimane, Kagawa, Nagasaki and Miyazaki, and with the JCP in the constituencies of Yamaguchi, Kagawa and Miyazaki.

The CDP is still exploring the possibility of unifying candidates in these constituencies, but a party source is concerned about wasting time on such plans.

The Kagawa constituency is the home ground of DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki, who represents the prefecture in the House of Representatives.

But most CDP executives advocated fielding a rival candidate. A source with the party’s election team said that opposition parties should be allowed to field their own candidates freely in Kagawa, where the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to win.

The CDP and the JCP are also finding it difficult to unify candidates.

One JCP executive admitted that across-the-board candidate unification will be difficult. The two parties will cooperate mainly in single-seat constituencies where the CDP has seats, the executive said.