Tokyo confirmed 8,753 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by 527 from a week before. It also reported six deaths among infected individuals.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria was unchanged from Wednesday, at 29. The hospital bed occupancy rate for such patients was 8.3%, while the overall COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 24.9%.

The seven-day average of new cases declined to 7,433.3 from 7,529.9 a week earlier.

On Wednesday, there were 54,884 new cases in total nationwide, up 1,143 from the previous week. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the nation was unchanged from Tuesday, at 508. There were 66 new fatalities.