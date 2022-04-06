Takichi Nishiyama, 90, believes justice was with him when he reported on a secret Japan-U.S. agreement over the May 1972 return of Okinawa Prefecture to Japan from U.S. Occupation, he said in a recent interview.

The report led to his arrest on April 4, 1972, when he was a reporter for the Mainichi Shimbun daily, for illegally obtaining from a Foreign Ministry official copies of confidential diplomatic cables on the secret accord. The ministry official was also arrested by police.

The documents suggested the Japanese government had secretly promised to bear $4 million of costs to restore U.S. military sites in the southernmost prefecture to their original condition, before Tokyo and Washington signed a bilateral pact on the return of Okinawa in June 1971.

As well as writing an article based on the copies, Nishiyama handed them to then Socialist Party of Japan lawmaker Takahiro Yokomichi, who grilled the government over the matter in parliament.

Nishiyama was confirmed guilty by the Supreme Court in 1978.

During his trial, Bunroku Yoshino, former director general of the ministry’s bureau for the United States, testified that there was no secret agreement. In 2006, however, Yoshino admitted its existence. He has done so also in a lawsuit filed by Nishiyama and others demanding that the government disclose records on the secret accord.

In the interview, Nishiyama claimed he had been innocent, noting that Yoshino’s initial testimony was false. “It was a made-up case — a crime by the state,” he said.

He regrets, though, that the ministry official was identified as having disclosed the document and arrested because of the copies Nishiyama gave to the lawmaker.

“I didn’t include the text of the cables in the article, in order to protect the news source,” Nishiyama said. “But things ended up that way because she turned herself in, and I didn’t expect that.”

Nishiyama said he gave the copies to Yokomichi because he thought the secret agreement was “just the tip of the iceberg” and that the matter should have been debated in parliament.

“I did nothing wrong,” Nishiyama said, adding that it had been “a heartbreaking decision” to give the copies to the lawmaker.

Looking back, Nishiyama said: “That was the right action to take at that time. The state was the one that lied to the end. I’m the victim but also the victor, and I now consider it a glorious achievement of the battle.”

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Okinawa’s return to Japan, on May 15, Nishiyama said, “U.S. military bases in Japan are not for the defense of Japan but for the United States to deter China. In reality, Okinawa is part of the United States, not Japan.

“If we create a relationship of coexistence and coprosperity with China, Okinawa will change from islands of war to islands of peace,” he added.