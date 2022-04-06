Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday called the recent suspected massacre of civilians near Kyiv “a war crime.”

Numerous bodies believed to be those of civilians were found near the Ukrainian capital after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

“Killing numerous innocent civilians constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and is a war crime,” Matsuno told a news conference. Pointing to the need for a thorough investigation into what happened there, the top government spokesman said, “Russia’s war crime must be punished.”

The comments marked the first time the Japanese government has described Russia’s actions related to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine as a war crime. In describing them as such, Japan has followed in the footsteps of the United States and European nations in using such rhetoric to denounce Russia.

“We take very seriously the fact that many civilians have fallen victim (to the Russian invasion),” Matsuno said, adding, “We are deeply shocked.” Japan will watch with great interest actions by the United Nations Security Council while working closely with the international community, including other Group of Seven major powers, he said.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for U.N. reforms in an online address to the Security Council on Tuesday, Matsuno said that “we were acutely reminded of the need” for overhauling the United Nations.

“We will continue to take the initiative in the effort to reform the Security Council,” Matsuno said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also denounced the suspected killings of civilians near Kyiv. This was “an inhumane act and against international law, and can never be condoned,” he said at a meeting Wednesday of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.